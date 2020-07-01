Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Warning on rise in crime due to Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:45
The Stop Hate For Profit movement
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 15:52
Waste pickers stuck in prison
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 16:10
SALGA reacts to Auditor General report
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
UKZN lab can produce Covid-19 test results within 6 hours
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Researcher at UKZN
Today at 16:45
Spike in mental illness issues in LGBTQI+ community during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Malan van der Walt
Today at 16:52
Tourism sector expecting mass retrenchments
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Why flying at full capacity is still safe
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend. 1 July 2020 2:42 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday

1 July 2020 10:34 AM
by
Tags:
Metrorail
Train services
Coronavirus

Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that it will resume limited services on four train lines across the country from Wednesday.

Metrorail said a limited services in the Western Cape will operate while complying with COVID-19 regulations.

RELATED: We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said only four train lanes would operate across the country.

Metrorail's Riana Scott told EWN that the gradual service resumption starts which means that 26 trains will operate during the peaks, in the mornings and afternoons.


1 July 2020 10:34 AM
by
Tags:
Metrorail
Train services
Coronavirus

Recommended

More from Politics

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

1 July 2020 7:56 AM

Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023helen

DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gdp.jpg

SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2%

30 June 2020 12:44 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social-distancing-supermarket-grocery-shopping-Covid-19-essentials-retail-123rf

Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters

30 June 2020 9:00 AM

The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan

29 June 2020 6:26 PM

SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille

'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille'

29 June 2020 4:22 PM

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

popogif

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

29 June 2020 12:48 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxidjpg

'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations'

29 June 2020 7:25 AM

Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mr-klink-montevideojpg

Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school

28 June 2020 4:42 PM

Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

Local

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WC Local Govt Dept pleased with province's municipal audit outcomes

1 July 2020 2:32 PM

WATCH LIVE: Magashule briefs media on ANC NEC meeting

1 July 2020 2:26 PM

More rights for same-sex couples as NCOP passes Civil Union Amendment Bill

1 July 2020 1:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA