Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that it will resume limited services on four train lines across the country from Wednesday.
Metrorail said a limited services in the Western Cape will operate while complying with COVID-19 regulations.
RELATED: We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said only four train lanes would operate across the country.
Metrorail's Riana Scott told EWN that the gradual service resumption starts which means that 26 trains will operate during the peaks, in the mornings and afternoons.
More from Politics
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'
Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing.Read More
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets
MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.Read More
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2%
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance.Read More
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters
The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds.Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan
SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.Read More
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille'
Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others.Read More
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday.Read More
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations'
Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity.Read More
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.Read More