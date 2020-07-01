Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday





The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that it will resume limited services on four train lines across the country from Wednesday.

Metrorail said a limited services in the Western Cape will operate while complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said only four train lanes would operate across the country.

Metrorail's Riana Scott told EWN that the gradual service resumption starts which means that 26 trains will operate during the peaks, in the mornings and afternoons.