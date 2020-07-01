Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law





In a hybrid sitting of the National Council of Provinces in Parliament on Wednesday morning, Members of Parliament voted on the Civil Union Amendment Act into law.

The bill in its former form allowed a marriage officer to inform the minister that he or she objects on the ground of conscience, religion, and belief to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex.

The amended bill passed now means marriage officers as public servants employed by the Department of Home Affairs would not be allowed to refuse to perform a civil union ceremony.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to Inclusive and Affirming ministry director Ecclessia de Lange to give more insight on the law passed.

We are disappointed that the hand of justice is slow, but we are happy that the act has been passed. Ecclessia de Lange, Director - Inclusive and Affirming ministry

She says there has been so many barriers for same sex couples including marriage officers refusing to officiate their unions, the law being passed opens more doors for couples wanting to celebrate their lives.

Listen below to the full conversation: