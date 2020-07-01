Doctors taking mental strain due to COVID-19 outbreak - survey





A recent survey shows that medical professionals are taking strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South African Medico-Legal Association (Samla) surveyed a group of doctors in the Western Cape. The outcomes of the association's poll reveal that almost a third of doctors are suffering from elevated levels of stress and anxiety trying to deal with the outbreak.

Samla Western Cape chairperson Romany Sutherland says doctors are struggling to cope.

There are also doctors being placed in positions where they are not used to working in the ICUs. GPs are usually sitting in their practice and dealing with what they usually practise and now they have been asked to come in and do things where they feel like they are a bit out of their depth .... 42% of them said they were not a 100 percent sure of what they were doing. Romany Sutherland, Chairperson - Samla Western Cape

Perhaps we could look into mentoring ... that was quite prominent in the poll itself. Knowledge sort of tramples fear and if the doctors perhaps have access to that, we're hoping that will assist somewhat. Romany Sutherland, Chairperson - Samla Western Cape

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...