Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush





COVID-19 has disrupted most facets of our lives. How should one adapt?

One can view disruption as a catalyst for change and a doorway to new possibilities says human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

The trajectory that you planned, that you envisioned, has changed and not necessarily by choice. SO then we have to keep perspective and ask ourselves, in this situation - 'What is in our control and what can't we control?' Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Make a list. You need to focus your energy on the things you can control, taking responsibility for them and creating an action plan. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

We need to now, create a new game plan because all the strategic plans we had for this year have gone up in smoke. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....