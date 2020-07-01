[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum
The exodus of major advertisers from Facebook continues to grow as the company weathers criticism over its handling of hate speech on the platform.
The social network’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently slammed for how he handled posts from President Donald Trump that promoted the use of force against civil rights protesters in rallies across the US.
The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech.
Media specialist and Ditshego Media CEO Tebogo Ditshego suggests the movement highlights the importance of resources in the fight for change.
Our power in terms of resources is now showing where marketers are using their networks to say: 'We are going to stand up against extremist groups, we are going to stand up against people who are intimidating protesters who are in support of George Floyd but also against people who harass others on social media. So, if you do not take action against these people, we are definitely going to take action against you.'Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media
If you look a Facebook, 99 percent of its revenue is made through advertising, so the business model in itself relies on advertising.Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media
Ditshego says Facebook has a responsibility to protect its audiences.
Click on the link below to hear more...
