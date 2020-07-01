Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report
Today at 12:10
Special Investigating Unit probes Covid Corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Head of Stakeholder and Communications at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 12:15
Auditor General Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - political analyst attached to the Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:23
Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27
Today at 12:27
South African Human Rights Commission: Khayelitsha Naked Man
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:37
Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA
Today at 12:41
Domestic workers want access to the Covid-19 Compensation fund
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - The South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 12:52
How to interview and hire during Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:39 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal

1 July 2020 4:37 PM
by
Western Province Rugby Football Union
Newlands Rugby Stadium
The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have already been obtained in this regard, subject to the ratification of the agreement by a Special General Meeting of the WPRFU on 8 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) has voted in favour of a proposed agreement regarding the development of DHL Newlands by an overwhelming majority.

The council also approved a proposal that will see the WPRFU and Flyt Property Group incorporate a new company called Newlands DevCo. This company will be owned equally by both parties with the objective of developing the DHL Newlands property into a mixed-use development.

Importantly, the WPRFU will have a 50% share in all economic benefits derived from the future development of the site.

Additionally, the WPRFU council also approved a proposal that another new company be incorporated between the WPRFU and Flyt Property Group, called Brookside DevCo. This new company will purchase the Brookside property and its purpose will be to develop that property as a mixed-use development. This deal will give the WPRFU access to an estimated R40 million in cash, plus 50% of development profits down the line.

WPRFU president Zelt Marais said that this new deal was in the best interests of all stakeholders.

"As the president of WPRFU, I have always acted in the best interests of the union, its members and the broader rugby community. This agreement will allow the union to unlock the value in its properties, so it can invest in the long-term development of clubs and players in the province. This bodes well for the sustainability of Western Province rugby.

"We look forward to working with our development partners, Flyt Property Group. Flyt has an excellent track record in the design, development and management of residential, hospitality, industrial and commercial projects. It has a strong balance sheet, with projects being financed by shareholders’ own capital and it is not reliant on bank funding.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for rugby in the Western Cape. Rugby fans will soon be able to enjoy world-class facilities, including a better viewing experience, top-notch safety and security measures and modern corporate hospitality suites at the Cape Town Stadium. Of course, DHL Newlands will always have its place in the history of the sport and we will certainly pay tribute to our heritage at our new home in the heart of Cape Town.

"I would like thank all our members and stakeholders for their unwavering support in uncertain times, and I look forward to taking the next step of this exciting journey with them. Together, we will continue to build and develop rugby in the Western Cape, especially in our most disadvantaged communities, towards finding future champions," he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


Chiliboy.jpg

Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban

1 July 2020 9:58 AM

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.

Read More arrow_forward

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada will be available to play again

CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match

1 July 2020 9:13 AM

The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).

Read More arrow_forward

191104-cyril-boks-rwc-edjpg

Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi

27 June 2020 2:45 PM

Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

Read More arrow_forward

101022Neil-Tovey.jpg

Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director

27 June 2020 1:10 PM

South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper of the 1996 Cup of Nations team go.

Read More arrow_forward

191028kloppjpg

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City

25 June 2020 11:12 PM

Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.

Read More arrow_forward

140814AjaxvsSundowns4.jpg

Government approves PSL resumption plans

24 June 2020 9:22 AM

The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.

Read More arrow_forward

191230-mark-boucherjpg

CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder

23 June 2020 5:17 PM

CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was in any way associated with 3TC.

Read More arrow_forward

191122chiefsgif

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

23 June 2020 3:33 PM

The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

Read More arrow_forward

JacquesFaul.jpg

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted within the organisation, and they had included players and support staff.

Read More arrow_forward

191011-southern-kings-edjpg

SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings

22 June 2020 3:58 PM

Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments. All staff and players of the franchise have been retained.

Read More arrow_forward

