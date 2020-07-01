UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument





The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) can now produce COVID-19 test results within 6 hours, thanks to an advanced instrument called the ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers.

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to UKZN College of Health Sciences acting dean of research Professor Anil Chuturgoon to find out more.

It has a limitation in terms of sample size but it is a very welcome gift and helps to speed up analysis. Our students are returning to campus; it helps especially in our case at the university - we can identify positive people who have been infected with COVID, do the necessary isolation, etc and keep our residences and campuses safe so that is how it benefits us extremely. Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences

In terms of scaling up, I think if this technology was applied to an instrument that could do more samples at once then yes, that would be really revolutionary. Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences

I think as the technology advances and this becomes more sophisticated, then maybe it will become economical for a mass rollout. Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences

