UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) can now produce COVID-19 test results within 6 hours, thanks to an advanced instrument called the ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers.
Nickolaus Bauer spoke to UKZN College of Health Sciences acting dean of research Professor Anil Chuturgoon to find out more.
It has a limitation in terms of sample size but it is a very welcome gift and helps to speed up analysis. Our students are returning to campus; it helps especially in our case at the university - we can identify positive people who have been infected with COVID, do the necessary isolation, etc and keep our residences and campuses safe so that is how it benefits us extremely.Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences
In terms of scaling up, I think if this technology was applied to an instrument that could do more samples at once then yes, that would be really revolutionary.Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences
I think as the technology advances and this becomes more sophisticated, then maybe it will become economical for a mass rollout.Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000
There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.Read More
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.Read More
As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.Read More
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.Read More
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.Read More
Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries
Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.Read More
FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court
Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.Read More