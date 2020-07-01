Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM
by
UKZN
ILEX Genehecker

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) can now produce COVID-19 test results within 6 hours, thanks to an advanced instrument called the ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers.

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to UKZN College of Health Sciences acting dean of research Professor Anil Chuturgoon to find out more.

It has a limitation in terms of sample size but it is a very welcome gift and helps to speed up analysis. Our students are returning to campus; it helps especially in our case at the university - we can identify positive people who have been infected with COVID, do the necessary isolation, etc and keep our residences and campuses safe so that is how it benefits us extremely.

Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences

In terms of scaling up, I think if this technology was applied to an instrument that could do more samples at once then yes, that would be really revolutionary.

Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences

I think as the technology advances and this becomes more sophisticated, then maybe it will become economical for a mass rollout.

Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Acting dean of research - UKZN College of Health Sciences

Click on the link below to hear more...


Alex COVID-19 testing

30 June 2020 10:22 PM

30 June 2020 10:22 PM

There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga.

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.

HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

zweli mkhize

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.

Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date

29 June 2020 4:59 PM

29 June 2020 4:59 PM

MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.

Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

29 June 2020 3:20 PM

29 June 2020 3:20 PM

Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.

[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health

29 June 2020 2:52 PM

29 June 2020 2:52 PM

MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.

junior-doctors-hospital-surgeryjpg

29 June 2020 8:12 AM

29 June 2020 8:12 AM

Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.

FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court

26 June 2020 1:10 PM

26 June 2020 1:10 PM

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.

