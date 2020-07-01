Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time. 1 July 2020 4:50 PM
Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush Bush, who is a human potential and parenting expert, says one can view disruption as a doorway to new possibilities. 1 July 2020 3:31 PM
View all Local
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Politics
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities

1 July 2020 6:22 PM
by
Tags:
LGBTQI+
Lockdown
Covid 19

Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown.

There has been a spike in depression, anxiety and issues relating to mental well being during the COVID-19 pandemic and among the vulnerable groups affected by this are some members of the LGBTQI+ community.

Educational psychologist and therapist attached to the Queer Wellness Centre, Malan van der Walt, says while most are battling issues of isolation, there is the added challenge of being in a hostile home environment.

For our queer communities, members of the LGBTQI groups, there is the added challenge of perhaps being forced to return to a home environment that is not accepting, that is no affirming, that might be excluding a family member based on gender and/or sexual identity.

Malan van der Walt, Educational psychologist and therapist - Queer Wellness Centre

I would like to pose a challenge to the public at large to check the misconceptions that they might have about people with diverse identities and really practice compassion and understanding.

Malan van der Walt, Educational psychologist and therapist - Queer Wellness Centre

For those in queer communities who are struggling, the Queer Wellness Centre in Illovo recently opened its doors in Johannesburg - in one building there are therapists, psychiatrists, GPs, all of whom are queer-friendly.

Malan van der Walt, Educational psychologist and therapist - Queer Wellness Centre

Click on the link below to hear more....


1 July 2020 6:22 PM
by
Tags:
LGBTQI+
Lockdown
Covid 19

Recommended

More from Local

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-mask-virus-mother-daughter-child-family-transmission-coronavirus-123rf

Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush

1 July 2020 3:31 PM

Bush, who is a human potential and parenting expert, says one can view disruption as a doorway to new possibilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting

1 July 2020 2:42 PM

The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-aid-doctor-healthjpg Stethoscope

Doctors taking mental strain due to COVID-19 outbreak - survey

1 July 2020 2:06 PM

The South African Medico-Legal Association recently surveyed a group of doctors in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-couple-marriage-relationshipsjpg

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

1 July 2020 2:01 PM

Inclusive and Affirming ministry director Ecclessia de Lange reflects on the bill being passed into law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa to host virtual community imbizo on COVID-19 tonight

1 July 2020 1:20 PM

The nation will be able to talk to the president about the problems they're facing as well as have an opportunity to offer solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Eastern Cape premier asks for army help as 291 schools are impacted by COVID-19

1 July 2020 10:29 AM

The province has requested the national government to deploy SANDF health team to help fight the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alex-firejpg

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

1 July 2020 7:33 AM

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000

30 June 2020 10:22 PM

There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023helen

DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions

Politics

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Local

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

Local

EWN Highlights

CoCT probing Empolweni eviction incident in which man pulled from home naked

1 July 2020 6:40 PM

ANC eyes synchronised elections if COVID-19 interferes with local govt polls

1 July 2020 6:19 PM

DA denied direct access to ConCourt to challenge lockdown regulations

1 July 2020 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA