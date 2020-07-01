Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities
There has been a spike in depression, anxiety and issues relating to mental well being during the COVID-19 pandemic and among the vulnerable groups affected by this are some members of the LGBTQI+ community.
Educational psychologist and therapist attached to the Queer Wellness Centre, Malan van der Walt, says while most are battling issues of isolation, there is the added challenge of being in a hostile home environment.
For our queer communities, members of the LGBTQI groups, there is the added challenge of perhaps being forced to return to a home environment that is not accepting, that is no affirming, that might be excluding a family member based on gender and/or sexual identity.Malan van der Walt, Educational psychologist and therapist - Queer Wellness Centre
I would like to pose a challenge to the public at large to check the misconceptions that they might have about people with diverse identities and really practice compassion and understanding.Malan van der Walt, Educational psychologist and therapist - Queer Wellness Centre
For those in queer communities who are struggling, the Queer Wellness Centre in Illovo recently opened its doors in Johannesburg - in one building there are therapists, psychiatrists, GPs, all of whom are queer-friendly.Malan van der Walt, Educational psychologist and therapist - Queer Wellness Centre
