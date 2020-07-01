Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
Auditor General Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - political analyst attached to the Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:23
Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27
Today at 12:27
South African Human Rights Commission: Khayelitsha Naked Man
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:37
Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA
Today at 12:41
Domestic workers want access to the Covid-19 Compensation fund
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - The South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 12:52
How to interview and hire during Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 16:45
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie...
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing.
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there.
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better.
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations.
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr...
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019...
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech.
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll.
1 July 2020 9:18 PM
market coomentary
Chris Steward

Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better.

Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One, gives his take on how the market performed on Wednesday.

He is of the opinion that the numbers are less horrible than anticipated and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) number particularly is looking a little better.

We did see a strong rand today and a little bit of that, I guess, is emerging markets currency strength but some of it is certainly rand idiosyncratic as well.

Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

If I can recall some of today's microdata that came less than anticipated, that continues the trend of yesterday's -2% GDP number, also less than anticipated. The numbers are less horrible than anticipated and the PMI number particularly looking a little better.

Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

We are bouncing off incredibly depressed levels and once we start lapping more normalised numbers and ostensible bullishness in the economy starts to wind its way out, and I expect very much that is the case, we'll play catch-up for a couple of very dire months and we're gonna see normal service resume fairly shortly thereafter.

Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

Steward says vehicle sales bounced at -30,7% year on year but better than the previous month.

Listen below for the full conversation ...


