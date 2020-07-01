Market Commentary
Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One, gives his take on how the market performed on Wednesday.
He is of the opinion that the numbers are less horrible than anticipated and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) number particularly is looking a little better.
We did see a strong rand today and a little bit of that, I guess, is emerging markets currency strength but some of it is certainly rand idiosyncratic as well.Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
If I can recall some of today's microdata that came less than anticipated, that continues the trend of yesterday's -2% GDP number, also less than anticipated. The numbers are less horrible than anticipated and the PMI number particularly looking a little better.Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
We are bouncing off incredibly depressed levels and once we start lapping more normalised numbers and ostensible bullishness in the economy starts to wind its way out, and I expect very much that is the case, we'll play catch-up for a couple of very dire months and we're gonna see normal service resume fairly shortly thereafter.Chris Steward, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
Steward says vehicle sales bounced at -30,7% year on year but better than the previous month.
Listen below for the full conversation ...
More from Business
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there.Read More
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations.Read More
Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5-million for publishing false financial results
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says it seems like the JSE felt like it had to do something and made this token sanction.Read More
Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change
Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)
"We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!Read More
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.Read More
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
South Africa’s economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville.Read More
Getting fast-food delivered in townships using KasiMenu app
App founder Reneilwe Aphane says their app doesn't require too much data for you to place your order.Read More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More