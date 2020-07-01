Streaming issues? Report here
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Tags:
Triggerfish animation studios
Animation

CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there.

Cape Town-based animation studio Triggerfish has been outsourcing work to Ireland for while. The company has now opened an office there.

CEO Stuart Forrest tells Bruce Whitfield about that and more on The Money Show.

It has been a 24-year journey. We started in 1996and started off very much as a more boutique clay animation studio doing mostly commercials and little short films.

Stuart Forrest, CEO - Triggerfish

The big break breakthrough was when we got to do a whole lot of animation for Takalani Sesame, which then developed into animation for Sesame Street and Sesame Streets around the world.

Stuart Forrest, CEO - Triggerfish

That took 10 years to build those relationships and learning how to work with multinational broadcasters and producers. Gradually we started to make our own stories.

Stuart Forrest, CEO - Triggerfish

Forest says Triggerfish has been doing a lot of work in Europe, mostly in France. Ireland is where the animation industry is booming at the moment and they have been doing a lot of work there.

Listen below for the full interview ...


