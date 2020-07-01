[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions
For the first since the lockdown regulations were implemented, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a virtual imbizo with the public.
The Presidency has announced that Ramaphosa will interact with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo on the coronavirus.
It's expected to begin at 6pm.
For those who want to talk to President Cyril Ramaphosa on anything COVID-19 related, this is your chance.
The imbizo will be broadcast on TV and over 80 community radio stations across the country.
This will be Ramaphosa’s first public engagement since the easing of lockdown restrictions to alert level three.
The Presidency said that it would be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing society.
So if you’re one those eager to communicate with the country’s first citizen, you can do so with the #PresidentialImbizo on social media or call 0800 142 446.
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with the public in a virtual imbizo.
