Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5-miliion for publishing false financial results
The JSE has fined Tongaat Hulett R7.5-million for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 to shareholders.
That has been referred to as ''non-compliance with its listing requirements".
_Financial Mail _editor Rob Rose gives his take on the matter.
It is a massive accounting disaster. It seems like the JSE felt like it had to do something and made this token sanction.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
I think the JSE as a quasi-regulatory body should look at who is responsible for these accounting lies [as show host Bruce Whitfield puts it] and fine them. That's how you develop accountability, holding people responsible.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Business
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better.Read More
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations.Read More
Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change
Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)
"We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!Read More
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.Read More
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
South Africa’s economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville.Read More
Getting fast-food delivered in townships using KasiMenu app
App founder Reneilwe Aphane says their app doesn't require too much data for you to place your order.Read More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More