Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu





Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday released the consolidated local government audit reports at a briefing Pretoria.

He said irregular expenditure among municipalities in the country had increased to R32 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year, up by R7 billion from last year.

RELATED: Auditor-general says spending of COVID-19 relief fund will be watched closely

He attributed this increase to departures from prescribed regulations; a problem that has hogged municipal finances for some time.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the municipal audits.

When we look at our finances as a country, we need to also say that these are not finances of people called municipalities, these are our finances. We need to think about how we are going to stop hearing the same things and coming across as an annual ritual. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor- general

South Africans need to be brought closer to what is going on in municipalities as people don't even know how the management of assets in municipalities are handled, he says.

In other people's ears, these announcement come across as being some money of some other people who are not associated with us. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor- general

He says the is sufficient opportunity for expanding the mass participation of people in municipal affairs.

The finances of municipalities are normally an outcome of major activities of daily work that happens in municipalities. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor- general

Listen below to the full conversation: