Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

2 July 2020 7:58 AM
by
Tags:
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu
municipal audits
irregular expenditure

The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday released the consolidated local government audit reports at a briefing Pretoria.

He said irregular expenditure among municipalities in the country had increased to R32 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year, up by R7 billion from last year.

RELATED: Auditor-general says spending of COVID-19 relief fund will be watched closely

He attributed this increase to departures from prescribed regulations; a problem that has hogged municipal finances for some time.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the municipal audits.

When we look at our finances as a country, we need to also say that these are not finances of people called municipalities, these are our finances. We need to think about how we are going to stop hearing the same things and coming across as an annual ritual.

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor- general

South Africans need to be brought closer to what is going on in municipalities as people don't even know how the management of assets in municipalities are handled, he says.

In other people's ears, these announcement come across as being some money of some other people who are not associated with us.

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor- general

He says the is sufficient opportunity for expanding the mass participation of people in municipal affairs.

The finances of municipalities are normally an outcome of major activities of daily work that happens in municipalities.

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor- general

Listen below to the full conversation:


2 July 2020 7:58 AM
by
Tags:
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu
municipal audits
irregular expenditure

Recommended

More from Politics

191216ramajpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions

1 July 2020 6:01 PM

The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

metrorailjpeg

Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday

1 July 2020 10:34 AM

Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

1 July 2020 7:56 AM

Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023helen

DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gdp.jpg

SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2%

30 June 2020 12:44 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social-distancing-supermarket-grocery-shopping-Covid-19-essentials-retail-123rf

Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters

30 June 2020 9:00 AM

The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan

29 June 2020 6:26 PM

SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille

'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille'

29 June 2020 4:22 PM

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

popogif

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

29 June 2020 12:48 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Politics

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Local

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

4 CoCT law enforcement officials suspended over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 7:58 AM

There'll be change in municipalities if leaders held accountable - Salga

2 July 2020 7:28 AM

Ramaphosa: Road to recovery for SA’s economy will be hard but not impossible

2 July 2020 6:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA