[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet

Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic

Social media is talking after a video of lifeguards saving bride and groom who were swept into the ocean while trying to pose for a picture went viral.

Watch the video below:

TO THE RESCUE: Lifeguards saved a wedding couple that was swept into the Pacific Ocean while taking photos in Southern California. https://t.co/mScYDkMWmh pic.twitter.com/RTvJQmzFC2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: