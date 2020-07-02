[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits
Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits
Social media is talking after an adorable moment as Deborah Haynes' son interrupts her live interview to ask for two biscuits goes viral.
Watch below the full video:
ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020
