COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man





The City of Cape Town says it will suspend the four law enforcement officials caught on camera forcefully evicting a naked man in Empolweni, Khayelitsha.

The city dismantled four homes in the area, leaving the families that had been living there with nowhere else to go.

Video footage of the naked man has been widely shared on social media and the city has come under fire from many shocked South Africans for violating the man's dignity.

