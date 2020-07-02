702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 159,333. There were 8,124 new infections.
There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 28 from Gauteng; 17 from the Eastern Cape; and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths is 2,749.
RELATED: Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story
702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi opens up about how he manage to treat and recover from COVID-19.
I have always said that it is important for us to come out and speak about contracting the virus. It is important for people like us to give everyone else hope.Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer
In the midst of hearing about the number of deaths that are due to COVID-19, it is also important to report on the number of recoveries.
It is important to hear of what the journey has been in the recovery process. COVID-19 is a very personal, specific illness and is dependent on the severity of one's symptoms.Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer
He says there were a lot of concoctions that he used in aiding his recovery.
The ginger and lemon hot water also helped.
Listen below as Clive shares his experience from recovering from the virus:
More from Local
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man
The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.Read More
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.Read More
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection levels expected to peak.Read More
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities
Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush
Bush, who is a human potential and parenting expert, says one can view disruption as a doorway to new possibilities.Read More
[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting
The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend.Read More
Doctors taking mental strain due to COVID-19 outbreak - survey
The South African Medico-Legal Association recently surveyed a group of doctors in the Western Cape.Read More
Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law
Inclusive and Affirming ministry director Ecclessia de Lange reflects on the bill being passed into law.Read More
Ramaphosa to host virtual community imbizo on COVID-19 tonight
The nation will be able to talk to the president about the problems they're facing as well as have an opportunity to offer solutions.Read More