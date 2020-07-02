702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 159,333. There were 8,124 new infections.

There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 28 from Gauteng; 17 from the Eastern Cape; and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths is 2,749.

RELATED: Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi opens up about how he manage to treat and recover from COVID-19.

I have always said that it is important for us to come out and speak about contracting the virus. It is important for people like us to give everyone else hope. Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

In the midst of hearing about the number of deaths that are due to COVID-19, it is also important to report on the number of recoveries.

It is important to hear of what the journey has been in the recovery process. COVID-19 is a very personal, specific illness and is dependent on the severity of one's symptoms. Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

He says there were a lot of concoctions that he used in aiding his recovery.

The ginger and lemon hot water also helped.

as Clive shares his experience from recovering from the virus: