702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:10
Special Investigating Unit probes Covid Corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Head of Stakeholder and Communications at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 12:15
Auditor General Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - political analyst attached to the Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:23
Section 27 and the National School Feeding Scheme in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - communications officer at Section 27
Today at 12:27
South African Human Rights Commission: Khayelitsha Naked Man
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:37
Freedom of Religion SA: Civil Union Bill Amendment adopted in NCOP
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Swain - Freedom of religion SA
Today at 12:41
Domestic workers want access to the Covid-19 Compensation fund
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - The South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 12:52
How to interview and hire during Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

2 July 2020 11:48 AM
by
Tags:
COVID19
clive moagi
remedies

Aubrey Masango chats to to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 159,333. There were 8,124 new infections.

There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 28 from Gauteng; 17 from the Eastern Cape; and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths is 2,749.

RELATED: Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi opens up about how he manage to treat and recover from COVID-19.

I have always said that it is important for us to come out and speak about contracting the virus. It is important for people like us to give everyone else hope.

Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

In the midst of hearing about the number of deaths that are due to COVID-19, it is also important to report on the number of recoveries.

It is important to hear of what the journey has been in the recovery process. COVID-19 is a very personal, specific illness and is dependent on the severity of one's symptoms.

Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

He says there were a lot of concoctions that he used in aiding his recovery.

The ginger and lemon hot water also helped.

Listen below as Clive shares his experience from recovering from the virus:


2 July 2020 11:48 AM
by
Tags:
COVID19
clive moagi
remedies

Recommended

More from Local

empolwenigif

COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 9:09 AM

The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril3gif

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

1 July 2020 7:08 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection levels expected to peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lgbt-flagjpg

Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities

1 July 2020 6:22 PM

Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-mask-virus-mother-daughter-child-family-transmission-coronavirus-123rf

Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush

1 July 2020 3:31 PM

Bush, who is a human potential and parenting expert, says one can view disruption as a doorway to new possibilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting

1 July 2020 2:42 PM

The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-aid-doctor-healthjpg Stethoscope

Doctors taking mental strain due to COVID-19 outbreak - survey

1 July 2020 2:06 PM

The South African Medico-Legal Association recently surveyed a group of doctors in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-couple-marriage-relationshipsjpg

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

1 July 2020 2:01 PM

Inclusive and Affirming ministry director Ecclessia de Lange reflects on the bill being passed into law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa to host virtual community imbizo on COVID-19 tonight

1 July 2020 1:20 PM

The nation will be able to talk to the president about the problems they're facing as well as have an opportunity to offer solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

Local

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Politics

COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man

Local

EWN Highlights

CoCT still confirming number of fatalities after Milnerton refinery fire

2 July 2020 11:57 AM

Some Limpopo municipalities still reeling impact of VBS losses, says Makwetu

2 July 2020 11:48 AM

LIVE BLOG: Gauteng Command Council gives latest update on coronavirus interventions

2 July 2020 11:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA