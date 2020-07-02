WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng command council is giving an update on COVID-19 on Thursday.
Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the coronavirus infections peak.
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19
More from Local
'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'
Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling.Read More
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery
Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.Read More
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man
The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.Read More
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.Read More
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection levels expected to peak.Read More
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities
Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush
Bush, who is a human potential and parenting expert, says one can view disruption as a doorway to new possibilities.Read More
[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting
The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend.Read More
Doctors taking mental strain due to COVID-19 outbreak - survey
The South African Medico-Legal Association recently surveyed a group of doctors in the Western Cape.Read More