'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'





Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi says it is disgusted by the actions of law enforcement officers who were tearing down illegally erected shacks in Empolweni and dragged a naked man out of his dwelling on Wednesday.

The man was forced from his shack while he was washing himself.

Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser Buhle Booi says Empolweni residents have constantly been intimidated.

Due to lockdown and retrenchments, a lot of people lost their jobs and income therefore they couldn't afford to pay their rent, so a lot of them saw this piece of land and decided to build on it because they have nowhere else to go because they have been evicted by their landlords. Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

There has been a constant violation and constant intimidation of the residents of Empolweni and Ethembeni by law enforcement and we have been trying to get to the root of why is it people are being treated like this. The excuse is that they have earmarked that piece of land for some development. People are not opposed to development ... develop it whilst people are there and provide people there with basic services because those are people in need. Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

People have been constantly victimised by law enforcement and without a court order. They demolish people's home and they are not even providing them with alternative accommodation. Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

They do not even have a court order which makes and renders the entire operation unlawful. Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

He says while they welcome the suspension of the officers involved in the matter, further action is required.

There must be a process to hold accountable those that had ordered the operation in the first place. Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi

