SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced that it is investigating 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption related to government's COVID-19 response.

The SIU says the majority of these investigations are at an advanced stage.

In formulating the COVID-19 relief response, the government has allocated more than R500 billion for social relief and containment measures.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to SIU stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago to give more insight on the investigations.

The health sector anti-corruption forum, which was put together after the presidential health summit, only looks at the health sector. But now because of COVID-19 we were faced with a lot of procurement in the health sector, therefore it was imperative for the health sector anti-corruption forum to focus mainly on the issues that relate to practices in the sector. Kaizer Kganyago, Head - Stakeholder and communications

He says the investigation deals with a variety of issues, like where people inflate prices and procurement processes are not followed.

It doesn't mean that because there is a crisis, procurement processes should not be followed. Kaizer Kganyago, Head - Stakeholder and communications

