SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced that it is investigating 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption related to government's COVID-19 response.
The SIU says the majority of these investigations are at an advanced stage.
RELATED: How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
In formulating the COVID-19 relief response, the government has allocated more than R500 billion for social relief and containment measures.
Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to SIU stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago to give more insight on the investigations.
The health sector anti-corruption forum, which was put together after the presidential health summit, only looks at the health sector. But now because of COVID-19 we were faced with a lot of procurement in the health sector, therefore it was imperative for the health sector anti-corruption forum to focus mainly on the issues that relate to practices in the sector.Kaizer Kganyago, Head - Stakeholder and communications
He says the investigation deals with a variety of issues, like where people inflate prices and procurement processes are not followed.
It doesn't mean that because there is a crisis, procurement processes should not be followed.Kaizer Kganyago, Head - Stakeholder and communications
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.Read More
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.Read More
As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.Read More
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.Read More
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.Read More
Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries
Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.Read More