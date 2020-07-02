SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Command Council update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after naked man dragged from shack
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 15:53
Naked man traumatised after 'dignity dragged through the mud' in eviction
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zacharia Mashele
Today at 16:10
Unisa reacts to SCA ruling on the removal of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 16:45
Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:53
School Meals Now court hearing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply]
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO of Tembisa Hospital
Today at 17:20
Khayelitsha Demolition, naked man video goes viral
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa's R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

2 July 2020 1:38 PM
by
Tags:
Corruption
SIU
covid 19 relief funds

Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced that it is investigating 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption related to government's COVID-19 response.

The SIU says the majority of these investigations are at an advanced stage.

RELATED: How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

In formulating the COVID-19 relief response, the government has allocated more than R500 billion for social relief and containment measures.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to SIU stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago to give more insight on the investigations.

The health sector anti-corruption forum, which was put together after the presidential health summit, only looks at the health sector. But now because of COVID-19 we were faced with a lot of procurement in the health sector, therefore it was imperative for the health sector anti-corruption forum to focus mainly on the issues that relate to practices in the sector.

Kaizer Kganyago, Head - Stakeholder and communications

He says the investigation deals with a variety of issues, like where people inflate prices and procurement processes are not followed.

It doesn't mean that because there is a crisis, procurement processes should not be followed.

Kaizer Kganyago, Head - Stakeholder and communications

Listen below to the full conversation:


2 July 2020 1:38 PM
by
Tags:
Corruption
SIU
covid 19 relief funds

