Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept





JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has backtracked on its decision to allow almost 6 million pupils back to school from next week, saying that only grades R, 6 and 11 pupils will be permitted back in class.

The department said that the decision followed lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers.

The meetings considered a broad review of all the developments relating to the phased approach to the return of class.

Government has faced fierce criticism for its decision to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with calls for a closure of the sector growing louder following the decision to allow grades 1 to 3, as well as grades 6, 10 and 11 back in class from Monday.

