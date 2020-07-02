Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has backtracked on its decision to allow almost 6 million pupils back to school from next week, saying that only grades R, 6 and 11 pupils will be permitted back in class.
The department said that the decision followed lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers.
The meetings considered a broad review of all the developments relating to the phased approach to the return of class.
Government has faced fierce criticism for its decision to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with calls for a closure of the sector growing louder following the decision to allow grades 1 to 3, as well as grades 6, 10 and 11 back in class from Monday.
DECISION from CEM: pic.twitter.com/wwBLAqtXK2— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) July 2, 2020
This article first appeared on EWN : Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept
More from Local
[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family
The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.Read More
Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update.Read More
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack
In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home.Read More
'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'
Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19
Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the coronavirus infections peak.Read More
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery
Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.Read More
Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who’ve lost income due to COVID-19
Only freelance, contract or permanently employed journalists who have been retrenched or had their contracts cancelled since the implementation of the national lockdown will be eligible to apply.Read More
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man
The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.Read More
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.Read More
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection levels expected to peak.Read More