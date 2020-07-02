SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack





The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking legal action against the City of Cape Town following the forced removal of a man from a shack about to be demolished in eThembeni, near Empolweni in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have assessed the case.

Obviously Mr Bulelani's dignity has been completely violated and in that sense, the Equality Court is the area where we will be taking this case to. Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner

The third area we want to go is to engage the city that they are violating the COVID-19 disaster management act regulations in terms of - whilst you can get a court order, you must wait till after the lockdown, to act on it. Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner

