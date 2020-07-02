Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report





The Gauteng Command Council has given an update on its COVDI-19 response.

Premier David Makhura and his team briefed media on Thursday.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details.

The situation right now is that we are sitting with about 3,000 new cases every day and a significant portion of those would have to be admitted and as a result we are sitting with a challenge of beds. That just really means that we are starting to feel the pinch our healthcare system. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The department has now put in a lot more resources into its state hospitals - so we are seeing hospitals like Kopanong, Chris Hani, George Mukhari that we are all so familiar with, now being equipped with more beds as well as some staff. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

