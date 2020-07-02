[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family





An appeal has been made to 702 listeners to assist with the furnishing or construction of a new home for a Limpopo family.

Zoutnet News recently reported on an appeal by Munyadziwa Musundwa who needs a decent home for her children. The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.

While the director of a construction company has come forward to assist in building the home, Advocate Tiny Seboko has asked 702-landers to do their bit in contributing towards the initiative.

The help that we need now from 702 listeners is to see how we can then make the house comfortable, turn it into a decent home and also maybe if there is anybody who wants to contribute to the construction itself. Advocate Tiny Seboko

People can make contributions of whatever form, either financial or maybe somebody wants to donate a bed, linen ... all of that help is welcome. Advocate Tiny Seboko

Click on the link below and find out how you can get in touch with Seboko...