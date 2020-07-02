[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family
An appeal has been made to 702 listeners to assist with the furnishing or construction of a new home for a Limpopo family.
Zoutnet News recently reported on an appeal by Munyadziwa Musundwa who needs a decent home for her children. The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.
While the director of a construction company has come forward to assist in building the home, Advocate Tiny Seboko has asked 702-landers to do their bit in contributing towards the initiative.
The help that we need now from 702 listeners is to see how we can then make the house comfortable, turn it into a decent home and also maybe if there is anybody who wants to contribute to the construction itself.Advocate Tiny Seboko
People can make contributions of whatever form, either financial or maybe somebody wants to donate a bed, linen ... all of that help is welcome.Advocate Tiny Seboko
Click on the link below and find out how you can get in touch with Seboko...
More from Local
Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update.Read More
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack
In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home.Read More
Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept
The department said that the decision followed lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers.Read More
'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'
Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19
Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the coronavirus infections peak.Read More
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery
Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.Read More
Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who’ve lost income due to COVID-19
Only freelance, contract or permanently employed journalists who have been retrenched or had their contracts cancelled since the implementation of the national lockdown will be eligible to apply.Read More
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man
The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.Read More
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.Read More
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection levels expected to peak.Read More