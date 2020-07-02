[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Meat importers say Fairplay's dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa's R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
View all Politics
Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who've lost income due to COVID-19 Only freelance, contract or permanently employed journalists who have been retrenched or had their contracts cancelled since the i... 2 July 2020 11:18 AM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family

2 July 2020 5:42 PM
by
Tags:
Limpopo
Maelula
family in need of new home

The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.

An appeal has been made to 702 listeners to assist with the furnishing or construction of a new home for a Limpopo family.

Zoutnet News recently reported on an appeal by Munyadziwa Musundwa who needs a decent home for her children. The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.

While the director of a construction company has come forward to assist in building the home, Advocate Tiny Seboko has asked 702-landers to do their bit in contributing towards the initiative.

The help that we need now from 702 listeners is to see how we can then make the house comfortable, turn it into a decent home and also maybe if there is anybody who wants to contribute to the construction itself.

Advocate Tiny Seboko

People can make contributions of whatever form, either financial or maybe somebody wants to donate a bed, linen ... all of that help is welcome.

Advocate Tiny Seboko

Click on the link below and find out how you can get in touch with Seboko...


More from Local

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

2 July 2020 4:40 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update.

Read More

bulelanijpg

SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack

2 July 2020 4:10 PM

In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home.

Read More

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

2 July 2020 3:39 PM

The department said that the decision followed lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers.

Read More

empolwenijpg

'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'

2 July 2020 2:25 PM

Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling.

Read More

David Makhura

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19

2 July 2020 12:08 PM

Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the coronavirus infections peak.

Read More

screen-shot-2020-07-02-at-113528-ampng

702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

2 July 2020 11:48 AM

Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.

Read More

sanef-logo-2017-slider-770xjpg

Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who've lost income due to COVID-19

2 July 2020 11:18 AM

Only freelance, contract or permanently employed journalists who have been retrenched or had their contracts cancelled since the implementation of the national lockdown will be eligible to apply.

Read More

empolwenigif

COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 9:09 AM

The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.

Read More

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.

Read More

cyril3gif

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

1 July 2020 7:08 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection levels expected to peak.

Read More

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who've lost income due to COVID-19

Local Business

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

ConCourt loss won't stop us from challenging COVID-19 lockdown restrictions - DA

2 July 2020 5:08 PM

