The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
How COVID, elections and the BLM protest will shape the US as a country.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor. 2 July 2020 5:42 PM
Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update. 2 July 2020 4:40 PM
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial advisor Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay's dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association. 2 July 2020 7:14 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 7:14 PM
by
Tags:
NUMSA
South African Airways SAA
Sacca
Kgothatso Tlhakudi

DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association.

The battle over the South African Airways (SAA) and the desperate bid to keep at least a version of it going is coming to a head as money and time run out as the business rescue process, which has been going on since December, shows as if it has run its course.

Thre are concerns that we're not going to see any kind of airline emerging on the other side.

The government is saying that four of the unions represented at the SAA have agreed to sign voluntary severance packages being offered as part of the business rescue process. B

But the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), and the Airline Pilots Association of South Africa have declined to sign, claiming they represent more than half the workforce at the airline.

The Department of Public Enterprises says their refusal to sign puts efforts made to save the airline at risk.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises, has more.

This airline is a very strong brand and for many years has been rated as the top airline on the continent.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

We are doing what we should have done many years ago. We have really cut the business to the bone and removed excess costs. We are creating a solid base to can grow going forward.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

Things are looking a little bit brighter. Today we received a letter from Numsa and Sacca as well from the pilots association to come in and talk to us. We're looking forward to those discussions and we appreciate the tone of the letters.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

Practitioners have to publish on the 7th of July. On the 14th of July, the creditors will be getting together to vote on the plan.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

Listen below for the full interview...


