Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages
The battle over the South African Airways (SAA) and the desperate bid to keep at least a version of it going is coming to a head as money and time run out as the business rescue process, which has been going on since December, shows as if it has run its course.
Thre are concerns that we're not going to see any kind of airline emerging on the other side.
The government is saying that four of the unions represented at the SAA have agreed to sign voluntary severance packages being offered as part of the business rescue process. B
But the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), and the Airline Pilots Association of South Africa have declined to sign, claiming they represent more than half the workforce at the airline.
The Department of Public Enterprises says their refusal to sign puts efforts made to save the airline at risk.
Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises, has more.
This airline is a very strong brand and for many years has been rated as the top airline on the continent.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
We are doing what we should have done many years ago. We have really cut the business to the bone and removed excess costs. We are creating a solid base to can grow going forward.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
Things are looking a little bit brighter. Today we received a letter from Numsa and Sacca as well from the pilots association to come in and talk to us. We're looking forward to those discussions and we appreciate the tone of the letters.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
Practitioners have to publish on the 7th of July. On the 14th of July, the creditors will be getting together to vote on the plan.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
Listen below for the full interview...
