Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs





According to Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis, you can travel to anywhere in the world, and as you arrive wherever it is that you have travelled to, if you ask, and typically you'd ask this at a market where you can buy an onion that was grown in the ground of the place that you arrived in.

If you buy that onion and eat it raw, it prevents you getting any of the runny tummies and food infections that you'd typically have had you not done so.

Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show speaks to Phitidis on how to apply this in a business.

An onion has three layers. You've got the inside in the core of the onion where all the flavour lies; you've got the middle layer where the burn comes to life and then you have the outer layer, which is the skin. Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Out of the onion has emerged a strategy that I have been using for years to make decisions very quickly when time is against you or when you're facing an opportunity against which you either need to strike or not strike. Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

It works every time, it is simple beyond measure and I am so embarrassed that I've never gone and given it a far more extensive sounding serious fancy name. Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Listen below for the full interview...