



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic

Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech

Labour MP Claudia Webbe was giving a heartfelt speech to the House of Commons during the pre-vote debate on the Immigration Bill, however when her phone didn't stop ringing, she decided to smash it.

Watch the moment here:

Sensational stuff from Claudia Webbe in the Commons, who decides the only way to shut her phone up is to smash it onto the chamber floor pic.twitter.com/tOdEIYD2JK — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) June 30, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: