Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness On Thursday, the state capture inquiry heard details about how Lucky Montana bought property allegedly through a shell company whi... 3 July 2020 10:10 AM
Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol? Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday that Gauteng has been hit by the COVID-19 storm. 3 July 2020 8:41 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
View all Local
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

3 July 2020 8:41 AM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
David Makhura
Coronavirus
Covid 19

Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday that Gauteng has been hit by the COVID-19 storm.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said while he could not make the final call on the lockdown levels, his government did have the power to implement restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Makhura announced on Thursday that Gauteng has been hit by the COVID-19 storm.

With the highest number of active cases, new cases rising at an alarming rate and the rate of recoveries slowing down, there are fears that the province may become the new epicentre.

Makhura said the provincial executive would be meeting over the weekend to take some difficult decisions.

“The issue of the regulation of alcohol is something that is firmly within our power. We cannot ban alcohol, we cannot suspend the sale of alcohol, but the regulation of alcohol is firmly in our power.”

He said they may have to recommend localised level four and five lockdowns: “We want to make sure that the regulation takes into account all the various needs of our people and making sure that we don’t go in the direction that will be unsustainable.”

Makhura said the decisions made in Saturday’s meeting would be communicated to the national command council next week.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?


3 July 2020 8:41 AM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
David Makhura
Coronavirus
Covid 19

Recommended

More from Local

raymond-zondojpg

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

3 July 2020 10:10 AM

On Thursday, the state capture inquiry heard details about how Lucky Montana bought property allegedly through a shell company while he was the head of the state-owned company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fever temperature screening Covid-19 123rf

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

2 July 2020 11:13 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shackjpg

[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family

2 July 2020 5:42 PM

The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

2 July 2020 4:40 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bulelanijpg

SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack

2 July 2020 4:10 PM

In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

2 July 2020 3:39 PM

The department said that the decision followed lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empolwenijpg

'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'

2 July 2020 2:25 PM

Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19

2 July 2020 12:08 PM

Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the coronavirus infections peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-02-at-113528-ampng

702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

2 July 2020 11:48 AM

Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanef-logo-2017-slider-770xjpg

Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who’ve lost income due to COVID-19

2 July 2020 11:18 AM

Only freelance, contract or permanently employed journalists who have been retrenched or had their contracts cancelled since the implementation of the national lockdown will be eligible to apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

Local

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

Local

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

EWN Highlights

Plato claims Bulelani Qholani undressed himself to block being evicted

3 July 2020 10:44 AM

Treasury: 'No further action' to bailout SAA

3 July 2020 10:20 AM

SACP: ANC risks alienating its constituency if it reinstates VBS accused

3 July 2020 9:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA