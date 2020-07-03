Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said while he could not make the final call on the lockdown levels, his government did have the power to implement restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol.
Makhura announced on Thursday that Gauteng has been hit by the COVID-19 storm.
With the highest number of active cases, new cases rising at an alarming rate and the rate of recoveries slowing down, there are fears that the province may become the new epicentre.
Makhura said the provincial executive would be meeting over the weekend to take some difficult decisions.
“The issue of the regulation of alcohol is something that is firmly within our power. We cannot ban alcohol, we cannot suspend the sale of alcohol, but the regulation of alcohol is firmly in our power.”
He said they may have to recommend localised level four and five lockdowns: “We want to make sure that the regulation takes into account all the various needs of our people and making sure that we don’t go in the direction that will be unsustainable.”
Makhura said the decisions made in Saturday’s meeting would be communicated to the national command council next week.
