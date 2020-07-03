Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable

3 July 2020 8:53 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic

Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable

Social media is talking after a video of friends reuniting after a long coronavirus quarantine goes viral.

Watch the reunion below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


