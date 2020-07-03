State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness
JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has written to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo accusing him of losing his "sense of fairness and deep commitment to justice".
On Thursday, the state capture inquiry heard details about how Montana bought property allegedly through a shell company while he was the head of the state-owned company.
In a letter addressed to Zondo and also sent to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Montana has raised concerns about the way the commission is conducted.
Montana said he had counted a minimum of 20 instances where Zondo made unfounded comments and he had come to the conclusion that the chair was not committed to hearing the facts or the truth.
The former Prasa CEO accused Zondo of cynical laughing and said he appeared to hero-worship former Prasa chair Popo Molefe.
This week, Molefe testified at the commission accusing Montana of awarding illegal contracts worth R4 billion.
Montana said this was all lies and was misleading the commission.
He previously accused the commission of being biased but this time he said he believed Zondo was to blame for cherry-picking what he wanted to hear.
