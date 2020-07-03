Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events
A high-level international Outbreak Prevention Task Force has developed a free online tool to help event organisers assess and mitigate the COVID-19 risk during endurance sports events.
The tool developed by experts from a number of the world's leading sports organisations including World Athletics, the International Cycling Union and the International Institute for Race Medicine, is designed to help some sporting events make a safe comeback.
Director of the Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (ISEM) at Stellenbosch University Prof Wayne Derman is part of the team.
The Infectious Disease Outbreak Management Tool is an online tool that was developed by this group to enable anybody involved in endurance sports to enter online the information about their event and then this takes into account where in the world they are, what stage of the pandemic they are at - and then it gives them a risk and then it takes them through nine steps of how to mitigate against those risks.Prof Wayne Derman, Director - Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (ISEM)
The tool sends an automated email response giving you a risk score and a mitigation score and you can re-run it a number of times to actually adapt how you are going to put on your event and see that your mitigation scores are coming right up to neutralise your risk.Prof Wayne Derman, Director - Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (ISEM)
