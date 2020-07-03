Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng PEC to decide which level the province will be
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error
Guests
Bongumusa Makhathini, Chairperson SABC Board
Today at 16:10
Gauteng province taking over all ambulance services from municipalities
Guests
Kgati Malebana, CEO of EMS in Gauteng
Today at 16:20
Porn addiction, anxiety surged among SA workers during lockdown,
Guests
Andrew Davies
Today at 16:45
UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 17:20
Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss
Guests
Lekau Sehoana
Today at 18:09
SAA pilots miffed over severance packages
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

3 July 2020 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
sporting
endurance sports

Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.

A high-level international Outbreak Prevention Task Force has developed a free online tool to help event organisers assess and mitigate the COVID-19 risk during endurance sports events.

The tool developed by experts from a number of the world's leading sports organisations including World Athletics, the International Cycling Union and the International Institute for Race Medicine, is designed to help some sporting events make a safe comeback.

Director of the Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (ISEM) at Stellenbosch University Prof Wayne Derman is part of the team.

The Infectious Disease Outbreak Management Tool is an online tool that was developed by this group to enable anybody involved in endurance sports to enter online the information about their event and then this takes into account where in the world they are, what stage of the pandemic they are at - and then it gives them a risk and then it takes them through nine steps of how to mitigate against those risks.

Prof Wayne Derman, Director - Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (ISEM)

The tool sends an automated email response giving you a risk score and a mitigation score and you can re-run it a number of times to actually adapt how you are going to put on your event and see that your mitigation scores are coming right up to neutralise your risk.

Prof Wayne Derman, Director - Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine (ISEM)

Click on the link below to hear more...


