Load reduction leaves parts of Gauteng without power - Eskom
Eskom implemented load reduction on Friday, leaving some parts of Soweto and the Vaal without electricity.
In a statement, the power utility said the load reduction was part of its efforts to avoid the network overloading in high-density areas where illegal connections were rife.
Areas affected include Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Protea North and South, Naledi, Jabulani and Moroka.
The utility said consumers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances during the load reduction, to avoid power surges when electricity returns.
#Eskom_Gauteng #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 2, 2020
LOAD REDUCTION - GAUTENG
Thursday, 2 July 2020 22: 00
Please note that this load reduction is for Friday 3 July 2020 pic.twitter.com/aprzTtwAgC
