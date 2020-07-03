Taking a trip down memory lane of 702's 40 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng PEC to decide which level the province will be
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongumusa Makhathini, Chairperson SABC Board
Today at 16:10
Gauteng province taking over all ambulance services from municipalities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgati Malebana, CEO of EMS in Gauteng
Today at 16:20
Porn addiction, anxiety surged among SA workers during lockdown,
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Davies
Today at 16:45
UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 17:20
Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lekau Sehoana
Today at 18:09
SAA pilots miffed over severance packages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Taking a trip down memory lane of 702's 40 years

3 July 2020 1:21 PM
by
Tags:
John Robbie
Mandy Wiener
Primedia Broadcasting
Clement Manyathela
Issie Kirsh
Thabisile Mbete

Albi Modise captures the story about the talk radio station that started at midday on 28 June 1980.

Albi Modise

At midday on 28 June 1980, South Africa welcomed a new radio station that would champion the rainbow of sounds and later place itself at the centre of political debates in this country. The first voice on the station was that of Paddy O’Bryne.

That marked the arrival of Channel 702 – the rainbow of sounds - the station that was to evolve from music to talk format.

Channel 702, later renamed 702, set up its studio and transmitter atop a mountain in Ga-Rankuwa. The choice of this township was informed by its location in the “independent homeland” of Bophuthatswana, which allowed the station some degree of “freedom”.

Though part of Pretoria, Ga-Rankuwa as part of the apartheid grand plan, was governed by the homeland of Bophuthatswana. Its location greatly suited and afforded the station access to the coveted Gauteng (then called PWV) market.

One of the brains behind 702, Issie Kirsch, had identified an opportunity that would capture and captivate audiences across the colour line. Noble and since as the dream was, the station for a number of years remained predominantly white, until fairly recently.

The selection of Bophuthatswana was to circumvent censorship by the South African government. After all independent radio stations stood no chance in apartheid South Africa and its thought control philosophy.

Politically bankrupt and detestable as they were, homelands offered a strategic springboard and loophole for independent radio in our country. Capital Radio used Transkei to establish itself in 1979 and entrenched itself in the hearts and minds of radio listeners in that part of our country.

Channel 702 would over the years recruit some of enduring radio personalities such as Cocky “Two-Bull” Tlhotlhalemaje, Jerry Cohen, Paul Stephens, Alex Jay, Stan Katz, Martin Bailey, Neil Johnson, John Berks, to name a few who presented music that appealed to a rainbow of listeners.

John Berks and Stan Katz brought with them a wealth of radio experience that assured them significant listenership, which stood the station in good stead. Long before the advent of community radio, 702 had carved a niche for itself as a community-oriented approach to broadcasting.

One classical example was the successful hosting of the Concert in the Park in January 1985. The Concert drew 125,000 people of all races, raising R450,000 for Operation Hunger.

When Radio 5 (later 5fm) switched from AM to FM, copying 702’s format, jocks such as Alex Jay, Martin Bailey and Neil Johnson were poached to join the station. The fierce competition unleashed by Radio 5, coupled with a lack of a strong signal, forced 702 to consider talk format. Years later the station would make the switch to FM.

Despite being born out of an apartheid loophole the station went on to give the Nats sleepless nights. When John Robbie took over Talk at Ten on the station in January 1990 FW de Klerk was about to initiate political reforms that ultimately saw the release of political prisoners.

The release of political prisoners ushered in a new political climate that culminated in negotiations for a new political dispensation. It was a very volatile period in South African politics with the country on the knife-edge and threats of civil war from right-wing elements. There was a lot to discuss and 702 presented itself as the platform for such debates with left and right-wing political leaders.

Whenever violence broke out in Katlehong, Thokoza or train violence in the Reef, 702 would be the source of credible news. The news team became a crucial part of the story of the birth of new South Africa, staffed by luminaries such as Brett Hilton-Barber, David O’Sullivan, Judith Dubin, Dan Moyane, Deborah Patta, Chris Gibbons, Alyce Chavunduka, Vuyo Mbuli, Chris Gibbons, and Thabang Mamonyane, to name a few.

The mid to late 90s also marked the arrival of versatile hosts like Zandile Nzalo fresh from Radio Bop and Shado Twala directly from Metro FM. The station started positioning itself to thwart any possible threat posed by Greenfield stations such as Kaya FM and the repositioning of SAfm as a competitor in the provision of news and information.

Veteran journalist Jon Qwelane was brought in to beef up night-time radio. Over the past ten years, the station has evolved from a predominantly-white station with black hosts and listeners to a totally South African radio station that understands the demographics of its country

Over the recent past anchors such as the late Xolani Gwala continued to maintain the station’s position in the media landscape, even with the new threat presented by Power FM. Gwala had big shoes to fill when he replaced John Robbie on breakfast. Robbie had endeared entrenched his combative style of interviews on the station over the many years he was associated with the station his departure in 2016.

The recent repositioning of the station also saw young but talented Clement Manyathela taking over the mid-morning show from the dynamic Eusebius McKaiser. McKaiser himself had replaced another brainy and talented host Redi Tlhabi.

With forty years on-air and a weekly listenership of about 404,000, it would be interesting to see how the station plans increase its listenership while remaining a force to be reckoned with in this digital age.

Modise is a public servant in love with radio. He writes in his personal capacity.


3 July 2020 1:21 PM
by
Tags:
John Robbie
Mandy Wiener
Primedia Broadcasting
Clement Manyathela
Issie Kirsh
Thabisile Mbete

Recommended

More from Local

cycling-bw

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Load reduction leaves parts of Gauteng without power - Eskom

3 July 2020 11:35 AM

The utility said this was part of its efforts to avoid overloading in high-density areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

raymond-zondojpg

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

3 July 2020 10:10 AM

On Thursday, the state capture inquiry heard details about how Lucky Montana bought property allegedly through a shell company while he was the head of the state-owned company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

3 July 2020 8:41 AM

Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday that Gauteng has been hit by the COVID-19 storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fever temperature screening Covid-19 123rf

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

2 July 2020 11:13 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shackjpg

[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family

2 July 2020 5:42 PM

The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

2 July 2020 4:40 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bulelanijpg

SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack

2 July 2020 4:10 PM

In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

2 July 2020 3:39 PM

The department said that the decision followed lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empolwenijpg

'Empolweni and Ethembeni residents have been constantly victimised'

2 July 2020 2:25 PM

Social justice organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling for further action after a man was forcefully removed from his dwelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

Local

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

Local Sport

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

Local

EWN Highlights

Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent

3 July 2020 2:49 PM

Fita moves to appeal dismissal of cigarette sales ban challenge

3 July 2020 2:39 PM

Pupils can access meals at any school, says department

3 July 2020 2:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA