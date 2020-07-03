Prof Vilakazi - Appointment a message not only of hope but of what is possible





Top nuclear physicist Professor Zeblon Vilakazi has been appointed as the vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University with effect from January 1 2021.

Prof Vilakazi will be the 15th vice-chancellor and principal of the university and will take over from Prof Adam Habib, who will leave at the end of the year to lead the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. Here is what you need to know about Vilakazi.

Azania Mosaka chats to Prof Vilakazi about his appointment.

The realisation is that this comes with new responsibilities of taking over an institution in the middle of challenges brought by COVID-19. We don't know what we will inherit in the next two to three years in the wake of COVID-19. There is a bit of both trepidation and excitement Professor Zeblon Vilakazi

I am working from home. When I heard the news I was with my wife and children. Professor Zeblon Vilakazi

Growing up in Katlehong ... and having had an opportunity and luck to do frontier-level research at some of the top laboratories in the world and come back to leading what is arguably Africa's most important university, if I can say so, is a message not only of hope but of what is possible. Professor Zeblon Vilakazi

Listen below for the full interview...