[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream
The music industry as with any industry comes with its challenges , says musician James Deacon.
The artist who has overcome some of his own setbacks - from a work related accident to vocal cord surgery - joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to share his story and more about his second EP 'Renegade'.
There have been a couple of setbacks - medical setbacks, financial setbacks, any setback you can think of.James Deacon, Musician
The music industry as with any industry is always difficult, especially when you are chasing a dream. Often you have to just convince yourself the dream is worth it. All these things that I have gone through to get me where I am now makes me a better songwriter and has made me a better person.James Deacon, Musician
The biggest moment for me was, I was sitting in my girlfriend's room and I was just venting to her about how much I hated doing anything other than music .... I told her that and she said 'well what are you doing you idiot, you are great, you are good enough, just do it'. And I at the time didn't think I was and I think I just needed her to say that.James Deacon, Musician
Click on the link below for the audio version of the interview.....
