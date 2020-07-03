Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level





The Gauteng executive council will be meeting on Saturday to discuss details around its COVID-19 response.

Council is expected to make some difficult decisions on what should be done to curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as deliberate over the province's lockdown level before making its recommendations to the national command council.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the full report.

The premier is going to be meeting tomorrow with the executive council, where they will be discussing recommendations that will be made to the national command council just on what should happen in terms of plans to curb the spread of the virus in the province. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

We do know that currently the province is under level 3 of the lockdown along with the rest of the country but the Premier did say that this may change depending on the decision that they make tomorrow in that executive council meeting. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

There are a number of matters on the agenda for tomorrow's meeting but chief amongst those is of course whether Gauteng remains as it is under level 3 with the same regulations for any longer. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The buck really stops with the National Command Council, the provinces can only really give a recommendation in terms of the lockdown levels. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

