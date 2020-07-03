Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited





CAPE TOWN - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi wants every Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 relief transaction audited.

This follows reports of fraudulent UIF payments.

Nxesi was back in Parliament on Friday to give members an update on payments and system challenges.

Nxesi said that the UIF did not have unlimited resources, which was why it has to ensure that every cent was accounted for.

In one case, the fund was defrauded of over R5 million by a warehouse employee.

“We need a complete audit to account for every cent. Even if this process takes long. We have to follow the money.”

Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions.

He said that they would also be investigating whether any UIF officials colluded with anyone to defraud the company.

“When we say there are corrupt individuals, we need to be able to identify them.”

