[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown
Some South African employees are struggling to work from home with experts seeing an increase in anxiety and porn addiction.
Clinical psychologist and Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies says some of the stress can be attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequences of that.
Decreased revenue, educating children, being in lockdown etc have really led to an increase in stress and everyone responds to stress differently and try to cope with that stress in different ways.Andrew Davies, Clinical Psychologist and MD of Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
One of the ways in which people would try and deal with stress is through addictions and pornography is one of those addictions. I think also, given the fact that we are in lockdown, the use of the internet has really multiplied substantially. That has really meant that one of the ways in which they could deal with the anxiety in the absence - I mean with alcohol bans and cigarette bans - is to turn to something like pornography.Andrew Davies, Clinical Psychologist and MD of Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
How you manage anxiety is very important, says Davies.
I think it's when it starts to impact on our life - when we can't sleep, eat, concentrate at work - that I think it's important to reach out.Andrew Davies, Clinical Psychologist and MD of Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
If you don't have access to professional help, I think the most important thing is first and foremost to reach out to someone who cares and to talk to them about that.Andrew Davies, Clinical Psychologist and MD of Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa

