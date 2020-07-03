Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business





Entrepreneur and Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana got his first shoe order as a school boy many years ago, after he had taken a pair of old sneakers and redesigned them for himself.

Accompanied by his entrepreneurial passion 16 years later, Sehoana went on to create a formidable South African shoe business that now employs 15 people.

He joined Nickolaus Bauer on the Afternoon Drive to share his story.

I saw an opportunity in me not having shoes. They asked us to come wearing home clothes at school, I saw an old torn sneaker, I redesigned it and made a pair of very cool sneakers, that is actually how it began. Lekau Sehoana, Founder - Drip Footwear

When I was making that first sneaker that I made, I just wanted to create something that I could wear to school and still look different because other kids had labelled sneakers. I loved it and started making for other kids as well. Lekau Sehoana, Founder - Drip Footwear

Details matter to us, can you tell? 🌶🌶 pic.twitter.com/UDCQyKsgjq — Drip Footwear (@DRIPFootWear) July 2, 2020

16 years later I was like, let me just go back to making shoes but this time around I want to commercialise it, I want to empower other township dreamers. Lekau Sehoana, Founder - Drip Footwear

