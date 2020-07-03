SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has formally returned editorial independence to journalists in its newsroom with the launch of a new editorial policy.
The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
The process was started by the new board in 2017.
Head of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni: "The journalists in the newsroom have full accountability for what has to be decided in terms of who we cover, how we cover them and how we reflect the voices, so what is being done is to restore the full editorial control of the newsroom."
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom
More from Local
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies.Read More
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited
Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions.Read More
Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level
The Gauteng executive council will be meeting on Saturday to discuss details around its COVID-19 response.Read More
Prof Vilakazi - Appointment a message not only of hope but of what is possible
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi has been appointed as the vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University with effect from January 1 2021.Read More
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent
Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following the abrupt dismissal of former CEO Peter Moyo in June 2019 after a conflict of interest dispute.Read More
Fita moves to appeal dismissal of cigarette sales ban challenge
The organisation had argued that the ban should be overturned on the basis that tobacco products were addictive and therefore should be declared essential.Read More
Taking a trip down memory lane of 702's 40 years
Albi Modise captures the story about the talk radio station that started at midday on 28 June 1980.Read More
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events
Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.Read More
Load reduction leaves parts of Gauteng without power - Eskom
The utility said this was part of its efforts to avoid overloading in high-density areas.Read More
State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness
On Thursday, the state capture inquiry heard details about how Lucky Montana bought property allegedly through a shell company while he was the head of the state-owned company.Read More