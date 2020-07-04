Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’
JOHANNESBURG - Mary Twala is being remembered as a prolific actress, a leading star and a gift to the arts.
The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.
It’s understood she had been admitted at Netcare’s Park Lane hospital for several days with an undisclosed illness.
My tree has fallen........lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020
Last year, the veteran actress was awarded with the Order of Ikhamanga in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
She’s been honoured for her immense contribution to South Africa’s entertainment industry.
With a career spanning over six decades, Mam Mary, as she was affectionately known, has left an indelible mark on South Africa's film and television industry.
Her career includes international films such as Mapantsula, Sarafina!, A Love in Africa,Malunde, Dr Lucille, Nyaka-Nyaka and many more.
She had also starred in _Taxi to Soweto _for which she won a Best Supporting Actress award.
Her TV career includes performances in many South African productions, including Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Die SonKriel, _Hlala Kwabafileyo _and Soul Buddyz, among many others.
In 2007 she appeared in the supernatural mini-series Ubizo: The Calling for SABC1.
She played the role of MaDolly in the SABC2 miniseries Hopeville, from March to April 2009, which earned her best supporting actress nomination at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2010 she starred as MaKhambu in the SABC2 sitcom Skwizas, which she reprised in later seasons.
‘WE CELEBRATE HER NAME’
The icon's grandson Wolly Twala said: “We knew it was coming. She paved the way and we appreciate what she’s done for the industry. We celebrate her name.”
Her son, Somizi Mhlongo added the veteran actress lived her life to the fullest. He's thanked South Africans for loving his mother, who he described as a phenomenal superstar.
View this post on Instagram
Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN... I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u south africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few mon late......LALA MA......
Members of parliament, political parties and ordinary South Africans have also paid tribute to Twala.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he's deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actress, adding the country has lost unique talent and an endearing human being.
In a statement, the EFF described the icon as an activist who used storytelling to raise awareness on issues affecting women in the country.
Parliament's portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture described her passing the end to an era.
Minister Fikile Mbalula said Twala was South Africa's greatest treasure, adding that the country is poorer following her passing.
While former public protector Thuli Madonsela has extended her deepest condolences to the family.
Condolences to you and the entire family may her soul rest in eternal peace usebenzile Mama esethu you ran your race 🙏🙏🙏🙏👊strength to you Somizi.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family, may her soul Rest In Peace!🕊♥️— Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) July 4, 2020
This is how I'll remember you..making people laugh😂.. South Africa has truly lost A Queen💔😭. A great actress. A powerhouse! rest in peace Gogo. #ripMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/gYsDJM6XUa— YOURBOY (@NoFlex_Zone3) July 4, 2020
Mary Twala 💔#RIPMaryTwala... deepest condolences to you brother @somizi. May her soul rest in perfect and eternal peace! Her impact on our screens was thorough, complete and indisputably legendary! pic.twitter.com/G9DHcoPyMy— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 4, 2020
We lost a mother, a grandmother, an artist and a legend. We’ll be forever thankful for time you dedicate just to make us happy with your God-given talent. #RIPMaryTwala♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/sAlE8cRRbQ— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) July 4, 2020
