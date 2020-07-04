Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority This comes after law enforcement officers this week demolished four structures because they were illegally erected on city-owned l... 4 July 2020 6:48 PM
Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs Earlier this week, the Basic Education Department revised its decision allow almost six million pupils back to class from Monday,... 4 July 2020 6:25 PM
Tshwane Bus Services temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 cases Two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the entity to three. 4 July 2020 6:00 PM
View all Local
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’

4 July 2020 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Somizi
Mary Twala
Mary Twala dies
Mary Twala history

The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mary Twala is being remembered as a prolific actress, a leading star and a gift to the arts.

The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

It’s understood she had been admitted at Netcare’s Park Lane hospital for several days with an undisclosed illness.

Last year, the veteran actress was awarded with the Order of Ikhamanga in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She’s been honoured for her immense contribution to South Africa’s entertainment industry.

With a career spanning over six decades, Mam Mary, as she was affectionately known, has left an indelible mark on South Africa's film and television industry.

Her career includes international films such as Mapantsula, Sarafina!, A Love in Africa,Malunde, Dr Lucille, Nyaka-Nyaka and many more.

She had also starred in _Taxi to Soweto _for which she won a Best Supporting Actress award.

Her TV career includes performances in many South African productions, including Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Die SonKriel, _Hlala Kwabafileyo _and Soul Buddyz, among many others.

In 2007 she appeared in the supernatural mini-series Ubizo: The Calling for SABC1.

She played the role of MaDolly in the SABC2 miniseries Hopeville, from March to April 2009, which earned her best supporting actress nomination at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2010 she starred as MaKhambu in the SABC2 sitcom Skwizas, which she reprised in later seasons.

‘WE CELEBRATE HER NAME’

The icon's grandson Wolly Twala said: “We knew it was coming. She paved the way and we appreciate what she’s done for the industry. We celebrate her name.”

Her son, Somizi Mhlongo added the veteran actress lived her life to the fullest. He's thanked South Africans for loving his mother, who he described as a phenomenal superstar.

Members of parliament, political parties and ordinary South Africans have also paid tribute to Twala.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he's deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actress, adding the country has lost unique talent and an endearing human being.

In a statement, the EFF described the icon as an activist who used storytelling to raise awareness on issues affecting women in the country.

Parliament's portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture described her passing the end to an era.

Minister Fikile Mbalula said Twala was South Africa's greatest treasure, adding that the country is poorer following her passing.

While former public protector Thuli Madonsela has extended her deepest condolences to the family.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’


4 July 2020 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Somizi
Mary Twala
Mary Twala dies
Mary Twala history

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

southafricagif

SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise

4 July 2020 4:41 PM

Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80

4 July 2020 3:12 PM

Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lekau-sehoanajpg

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

3 July 2020 5:59 PM

The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

swing-cityjpg

Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival

2 July 2020 11:52 AM

This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naked Insurance

Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

30 June 2020 8:03 PM

Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)

30 June 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

i-have-brown-skin-and-curly-hair-coverjpg

Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family

28 June 2020 3:32 PM

Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

28 June 2020 11:49 AM

Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buhle-ngabajpg

[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest

28 June 2020 10:18 AM

Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

bulelanijpg

Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM

This comes after law enforcement officers this week demolished four structures because they were illegally erected on city-owned land in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs

4 July 2020 6:25 PM

Earlier this week, the Basic Education Department revised its decision allow almost six million pupils back to class from Monday, saying only some grades will be permitted on school grounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150910TshwaneBus.jpg

Tshwane Bus Services temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 cases

4 July 2020 6:00 PM

Two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the entity to three.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

southafricagif

SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise

4 July 2020 4:41 PM

Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80

4 July 2020 3:12 PM

Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097

3 July 2020 9:27 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-signjpg

SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom

3 July 2020 5:26 PM

The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

laptop-computer-workjpg

[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown

3 July 2020 5:14 PM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

3 July 2020 4:50 PM

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level

3 July 2020 4:13 PM

The Gauteng executive council will be meeting on Saturday to discuss details around its COVID-19 response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’

Lifestyle Local

SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise

Lifestyle Local

Tshwane Bus Services temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 cases

Local

EWN Highlights

China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

4 July 2020 7:37 PM

Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM

Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs

4 July 2020 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA