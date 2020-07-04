Tshwane Bus Services temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 cases
JOHANNESBURG - Commuters in Tshwane who rely on the city’s bus service will have to make alternative transport arrangements following the closure of the Tshwane Bus Services, due to cases of coronavirus.
Two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the entity to three.
Just last week routes were halted after a bus driver contracted the virus.
Tshwane’s head administrator Mpho Nawa says at least 193 employees have been traced and will undergo testing. Nawa said it was unclear when services would resume.
“Yesterday, two cases we reported. We will do all we can to ensure that buses return.”
