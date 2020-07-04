Streaming issues? Report here
Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority This comes after law enforcement officers this week demolished four structures because they were illegally erected on city-owned l... 4 July 2020 6:48 PM
Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs Earlier this week, the Basic Education Department revised its decision allow almost six million pupils back to class from Monday,... 4 July 2020 6:25 PM
Tshwane Bus Services temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 cases Two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the entity to three. 4 July 2020 6:00 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM
by
Khayelitsha
Police minister Bheki Cele
Bulelani Qholani

This comes after law enforcement officers this week demolished four structures because they were illegally erected on city-owned land in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Saturday promised a Khayelitsha community that justice will be served for Bulelani Qholani, but residents are not convinced.

The community said politicians have failed to deliver on promises before.

Cele and the Western Cape provincial police commissioner visited the Ethembeni community.

During the operation, Qholani was hauled out of his home naked, sparking widespread outrage.

A member of the Khayelitsha Community Action Network Axolile Ntyowala said: “We’re not naïve. Politicians have made promises before. The next step for us will be to engage with them so that we can provide all the necessary evidence.”

Qholani has laid criminal charges against the law enforcement officers. Cele has told the community the case is a top priority.

Ntyowala called for City of Cape Town officials to be held accountable.

“Law enforcement officers are receiving orders. Those who give orders must be prosecuted.”

The City has launched an internal investigation, as well as an external investigation. Four law enforcement officers have been suspended.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
EWN Highlights

China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

4 July 2020 7:37 PM

Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM

Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs

4 July 2020 6:25 PM

