De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards

4 July 2020 8:57 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Quinton de Kock
Lungi Ngidi
CSA awards
Laura Woolvaardt

Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.

Proteas white-ball captain Quinton de Kock took the Men's Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer, and Players' Player of the Year awards at the 2019/20 CSA Awards on Saturday.

This is the second time he has won the main award. The first time was in 2017.

Laura Wolvaardt bagged three awards including Players' Player of the Year, Women's One-day International Player, and @Momentum_za Proteas Cricketer of the Year, while Lungi Ngidi claimed both the T20 and one-day international Player of the Year awards.

Ngidi topped a fine season after returning from injury. In T20 internationals this season, Ngidi took 13 wickets at an average of just 18.76.

De Kock scored 536 runs this season, with a top score of 111 away in India, including four half-centuries against England at home. He also took 25 catches.

Here are the winners:

SA Men's Cricketer of the Year - Quinton de Kock

@Momentum_za Proteas Cricketer of the Year - Laura Woolvaardt

Fans' Cricketer of the Year - David Miller

Players' Player of the Year - Laura Woolvaardt

Women's One-day International Player of the Year - Laura Woolvaardt

Women's T20 International Player of the Year - Shabnim Ismail

KFC Streetwise award - Mignon Du Preez

Delivery of the Year - Anrich Nortje

Test Cricketer of the Year – Quinton de Kock

One-Day International Player of the Year – Lungi Ngidi

T20 International Player of the Year - Lungi Ngidi

Women's International Newcomer of the Year - Nonkululeko Mlaba

International Men's Newcomer of the Season - Anrich Nortje

MSL Young Player of the Year - Janneman Malan

MSL Impact Player of the Year - Tabraiz Shamsi

One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season Grant Roelofsen

Domestic Players' Player of the Season - Grant Roelofsen

Four-Day Franchise Series Cricketer of the Season - George Linde

Coach of the Season - Wandile Gwavu

Domestic Newcomer of the Season - Wandile Makwetu

SACA Most Valuable Player - George Linde

Scorers Association of the Year - @CGLCricket Scorers Association

Umpire of the year - Adrian Holdstock

Umpires' Umpire of the year - Adrian Holdstock

Provincial One Day cricketer of the year - Ruan de Swardt

Provincial Coach of the Year - Richard das Neves

Provincial Three-Day Cricketer of the Year - Beyers Swanepoel

Provincial T20 Player of the Year - Lerato Kgoatle


This article first appeared on EWN : De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards


