Will govt heed calls to give Mary Twala a state funeral?
JOHANNESBURG – As tributes continue to pour in for the late legendary actress Mary Twala, there are growing calls for her to be honoured with a state funeral.
Thousands of fans have acknowledged Twala's immense contributions to the South African television and film industry following the announcement of her passing on Saturday.
Her celebrity on, Somizi Mhlongo, announced the death on Twitter.
My tree has fallen........lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020
Twala's role in the entertainment industry was recognised in 2019, when she received the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Dignitaries and political parties have hailed the actress for her humour, talent and have described her as an icon of our nation's creative community
The African National Congress (ANC) says Twala is an inspiration to all South Africans who leaves behind a proud legacy of a long and inspiring career.
@MYANC has learned with sadness of the passing of iconic South African Actress uMama Mary Twala.— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 4, 2020
Hamba Kahle Mbokodo! #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/JwFrQeDr0V
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also paid tribute to Mama Mary calling her an activist, who used her platform as an actress to raise awareness on issues affecting South African women.
EFF Statement on the Passing of Mary Twala. #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/Aq2Y7KX9LH— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 4, 2020
While details surrounding her funeral have not been finalised, calls for governemnt to ensure that she is honoured as one of the nation’s treasures with a state funeral.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Will govt heed calls to give Mary Twala a state funeral?
More from Local
Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday
The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested
The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
WATCH: Motshekga updates the nation on schools
The minister is expected to share more details on the revised plan on schooling in the country.Read More
100 days in lockdown SA records over 10k new infections – the highest jump yet
The total number of cumulative cases is nearing the 200,000 mark with the country currently sitting at 187, 977 infections.Read More
Sadtu hopes for clarity ahead of Angie Motshekga’s briefing on schools
It’s been anything but smooth sailing since schools first re-opened their doors last month, with over 700 institutions affected by the outbreak.Read More
‘Don’t make promises’: S. Africans speak out on govt’s lockdown measures
The stringent measures aimed to curb the spread of the virus give government time to prepare the healthcare system.Read More
Mogoeng calls for tribunal to probe Goliath’s claims against Hlope
WC Judge President John Hlope is accused, by his deputy - Judge Patricia Goliath - of having assaulted another judge, the apparent use of abusive language towards her, and alleged abuse of power.Read More
Numsa, Sacca threaten legal action to stop liquidation of SAA
The unions say they are exploring their legal option to stop the liquidation of troubled the national airline and SA Express, following the Finance Minister's statement that there will be no more bailouts for SAA.Read More
Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority
This comes after law enforcement officers this week demolished four structures because they were illegally erected on city-owned land in the area.Read More
Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs
Earlier this week, the Basic Education Department revised its decision allow almost six million pupils back to class from Monday, saying only some grades will be permitted on school grounds.Read More