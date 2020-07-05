‘Don’t make promises’: S. Africans speak out on govt’s lockdown measures





JOHANNESBURG - With the country’s COVID-19 infections increasing rapidly, some South Africans have weighed in on the measures taken by government on the first 100 days of the coronavirus lockdown.

The stringent measures aimed to curb the spread of the virus give government time to prepare the healthcare system.

As cases spike, and hospitals begin to exceed their capacity, the need to flatten the curve has become increasingly clear.

South Africans were forced into a new normal when the lockdown took effect in March.

Lidia Jardim says many were ready to brave the initial 21 days of the lockdown but with infections on the rise, some seem to be experiencing “lockdown fatigue” and have become complacent in the fight against COVID-19.

“There’s a sense of fatigue ahead of the peak. People need to be extra careful, they’ve kind of given up. You see people walking around without masks.”

Lutho Bhele said government failed to deliver on its many promises.

“There were promises in terms of financing. A lot of young entrepreneurs, including myself, have not received that money. There must be some follow through. Don’t promise people things when you can’t deliver, especially when they’re so vulnerable and in need.”

A Malawian security guard, Lenard Sithole, said despite the challenges, he believes the lockdown has saved thousands of lives.

“I feel like lockdown can continue just to help us, even if the economy goes down. You can’t buy life, do you understand? You can’t buy lives back no matter where you go.”

With the country’s COVID-19 peak looming, there’s no telling when restrictions will be lifted.

