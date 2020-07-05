100 days in lockdown SA records over 10k new infections – the highest jump yet





CAPE TOWN– South Africa recorded a caseload of 10,856 COVID -19 infections in the past 24 hours – making this the highest daily increase.

The total number of cumulative cases is nearing the 200,000 mark with the country currently sitting at 187, 977 infections.

The nationwide death toll has reached 3,026, with 74 new deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape remains the epicenter with 68,376 cases and 2,026 deaths reported.

The grime figures come a day after the country marked 100 days since it went into a government imposed COVID-19 lockdown.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde warned that South Africans will have to live with the virus for quite some time to come, saying that the lockdown has been hard for residents.

Since the lockdown was implemented - government has worked around the clock to ensure the healthcare system will be able to deal with the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who will need hospital care.

In the Western Cape, field hospitals like the Hospital of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre - is one of many temporary facilities that have been set up.

Winde said they have implemented a bed bureau system that allows them to monitor and track the availability of beds throughout the system.

He said 19 temporary testing and triage centres have been completed at hospitals across the province, and work on a further 16 is underway.

The use of high flow nasal oxygen has been implemented in both Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals.

The premier said a total of 121 machines required for this are available, with 43 more on order.

The provincial health department has also recruited more than 400 temporary healthcare workers in order to help meet the increased need in the province and have created a database of about 2,000 volunteers.

Winde said a training course has also been put in place for nurses - to upskill them - in intensive care management.

He adds regular budget meetings are held to ensure that spending is carefully tracked and monitored, as COVID-19 related costs are expected to exceed R5 billion in the province.

