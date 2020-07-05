Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says provinces that are not ready to receive grade R pupils on Monday must present strategic plans for their return by the end of July.
The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 2 million grade R, 6 and 11 pupils will return to the classrooms on Monday after almost four months at home.
However, education officials in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the North West have asked grade R pupils to stay at home.
WATCH: Back to schools update
Motshekga said provinces that are prepared must accept all pupils that should be back by Monday.
“Provinces are at different levels of readiness to receive grade R learners. Those who are not ready must provide strategic plans to ensure the reincorporation of grade R learners by no later than the end of July.”
She said grade R and pre-grade R pupils who had already returned to school must continue learning.
“Those schools that meet health protocols can reopen for grade Rs and pre-grade Rs tomorrow.”
Motshekga said parents are at liberty to keep their children at home. The minister said provision was made for parents who were not ready to have their children return to the classroom.
“These parents are advised to apply to their provincial education departments for home learning in terms of section four. They must not go to schools to apply for home education.”
She added: “We will provide support to learners at home with various platforms, including radio and online. We have sites that can be accessed whether you have data or not.”
