The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:35
Unpacking government's response to GBV
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Today at 11:35
Understanding why some people ignore social distancing regulations. Ruth Ancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:15
Boycott the opening of schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Holistic safety of children in WC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 12:52
SANSA and NASA make steady progress in a study activity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Politics

'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'

6 July 2020 7:45 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Lockdown
COVID19

Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.

There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 71 from Gauteng; 40 from the Western Cape; 29 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 10 from the Free State and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,199.

RELATED: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315

In an attempt to curb the soaring COVID-19 cases in the province, media reports suggests that the Gauteng government wants the National Coronavirus Command Council to allow it to reintroduce hard lockdown regulations.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng spokesperson Thabo Masebe to give more insight on the matter.

Gauteng is ready for the surge of numbers, since the start of the lockdown in March we did all the things we had to do ensure that the health system is ready. We procured more beds in the public and the private sector. We also now have the facility in Nesrec.

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng

He says the government is also looking at also building field hospitals.

The province is ready for the surge in cases, but the virus is like a moving target. The Gauteng provincial government is not asking for a harder lockdown. We had a virtual meeting on Saturday, the decision there was that we would make a request with the national government, to make sure that there is compliance with the level 3 lockdown.

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng

The provincial government notes that there are public meetings, marches and other gatherings including parties and the government says it needs to be strict and stop those things from happening, he says.

The national government will deploy more police officers and members of the SANDF and ensure that other government departments are able to go to workplaces to ensure that there is compliance with health protocols. We are calling for stricter measures to ensure that we don't have unnecessary gatherings and movements.

Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng

Listen below to the full conversation:


