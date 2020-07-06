'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.

There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 71 from Gauteng; 40 from the Western Cape; 29 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 10 from the Free State and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,199.

In an attempt to curb the soaring COVID-19 cases in the province, media reports suggests that the Gauteng government wants the National Coronavirus Command Council to allow it to reintroduce hard lockdown regulations.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng spokesperson Thabo Masebe to give more insight on the matter.

Gauteng is ready for the surge of numbers, since the start of the lockdown in March we did all the things we had to do ensure that the health system is ready. We procured more beds in the public and the private sector. We also now have the facility in Nesrec. Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng

He says the government is also looking at also building field hospitals.

The province is ready for the surge in cases, but the virus is like a moving target. The Gauteng provincial government is not asking for a harder lockdown. We had a virtual meeting on Saturday, the decision there was that we would make a request with the national government, to make sure that there is compliance with the level 3 lockdown. Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng

The provincial government notes that there are public meetings, marches and other gatherings including parties and the government says it needs to be strict and stop those things from happening, he says.

The national government will deploy more police officers and members of the SANDF and ensure that other government departments are able to go to workplaces to ensure that there is compliance with health protocols. We are calling for stricter measures to ensure that we don't have unnecessary gatherings and movements. Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng

