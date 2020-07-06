



Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Social media is talking after pictures of South African cities Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria from space have gone viral.

View the pictures below:

South African cities at night. Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/Eo2BaOJyvq — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) July 5, 2020

