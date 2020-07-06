Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
Unpacking government's response to GBV
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Today at 11:35
Understanding why some people ignore social distancing regulations. Ruth Ancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:15
Boycott the opening of schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Holistic safety of children in WC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 12:52
SANSA and NASA make steady progress in a study activity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
No Items to show
Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

6 July 2020 8:53 AM
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Social media is talking after pictures of South African cities Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria from space have gone viral.

View the pictures below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


6 July 2020 8:53 AM
by
