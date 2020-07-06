Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral
Social media is talking after pictures of South African cities Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria from space have gone viral.
View the pictures below:
South African cities at night. Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/Eo2BaOJyvq— Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) July 5, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
